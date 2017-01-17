41°
News

Shark nets have 'failed', public has been 'misled'

Mia Armitage
| 17th Jan 2017 4:30 AM Updated: 11:29 AM
A report into the by-catch of North Coast shark nets has been released today.
A report into the by-catch of North Coast shark nets has been released today. Hamish Broome

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE 1.30pm: SHARK nets are "failing" and the Department of Primary Industries has "misled the public", says a leading spokesperson for marine wildlife protection.

General manager of Ballina-based Australian Seabird Rescue, Kathrina Southwell, has reviewed the department's first monthly report of by-catch from the five North Coast nets.

"Only four or five animals trapped in the nets were actual target species," she said.

"Nearly 90% were non-target species, so I see that as a failure."

Ms Southwell said she was disappointed to learn nets were left in the ocean overnight and not checked as often as hoped.

"I was led to believe that the nets would be checked twice a day ... if there are weather conditions where the nets are unable to be checked, [DPI officials] should see that as good enough reason not to put the nets out," she said.

"Too many non-target species that are protected under state or federal environmental laws are getting caught."

The government's shark management plan, released before the trial started properly on December 8 last year, stated smart technology similar to that used in drum lines would be investigated for use in the nets to alert wildlife rescuers in real time whenever animals were netted.

But development on the technology has not been publicly shared by the department and the scientist believed to be overseeing the project, Dr Matthew Broadhurst, was on annual leave when the by-catch report was released.

"As far as I know [the smart technology] hasn't been effective," said Ms Southwell.

"It's really disappointing that [department officials] misled the public by telling them these things will be included and they'll be removing the nets at night time when they haven't been."

Ms Southwell would not comment on whether or not DPI officials had notified ASR when animals were found in the nets, such as the bottlenose dolphin that died at Lennox Head, but questioned recent discoveries of two dead loggerhead turtles in the trial area.

"On Friday night we received a report of a large loggerhead turtle found dead on Angels Beach," she said.

"Our volunteers went down and assessed it, looks like a large loggerhead turtle that has drowned - there were no injuries but it had fluid retention and blood coming from its mouth, all symptoms of drowning.

"There aren't many sea turtles that die from drowning unless they've been caught in a net or something like that."

The death at Angels Beach was followed by the discovery of a drowned loggerhead turtle at South Ballina on Saturday, Ms Southwell said.

"I noticed from the DPI report quite a few turtles were released alive," she said.

"We have no proof [they later drowned] but like I said it's highly unusual to have two loggerhead turtles wash up drowned."

Three loggerhead turtles were released alive from nets at Sharpes, Shelly and Lighthouse beaches in Ballina by DPI contractors as well as an identified species at Sharpes Beach, the DPI report stated.

Loggerhead turtles were listed as endangered under state and national environmental laws.

"So far the DPI have not tagged any turtles that they've caught but we're working closely with them to get them to tag the turtles," Ms Southwell said.

"We're doing whatever we can to discuss with them ways they can reduce the by-catch, such as checking nets more often and tagging turtles."

Ms Southwell challenged Ballina Mayor David Wright's suggestion of shark nets attracting more people to the area.

"The fact that there's more people visiting the Ballina area may have nothing to do with the shark nets," she said.

"I think it's due to the fact that the whole freeway is open from Byron to Ballina."

 

UPDATE 11.30am: THE mayor representing four of five beaches included in the shark net trial says he supports the program but wants nets checked more often for by-catch.

Councillor David Wright's comments come after the release of the Department of Primary Industries' first monthly report on by-catch in the trial.

"A bit over 25% of bycatch has died, that's really, really unfortunate - particularly two of my favourite animals, the turtle and dolphin," said the mayor.

"Nobody knows if the nets actually saved an attack but in people's minds they've made a huge difference.

"One of the best things that has happened [is the regular presence of] helicopters and the drones and the life guards. We could easily have had a large number of drownings if it weren't for them.

"At the moment I want the DPI to stick with their promise of checking the nets twice a day - I know that's to do with the weather, they didn't purposely not to do it."

Cr Wright said he would also ask for an update on the smart technology proposed by the DPI for inclusion in the trial, that would alert marine wildlife rescuers to by-catch in real time.

Cr Wright said so far DPI contractors were relying on smart drum lines attached to the nets but understood the lines had to be removed in certain weather.

The mayor said judgment of the North Coast trial was not his call and was for people to decide.

He said he went to all five netted beaches up to three times per day and "not one person has criticised the nets".

"At the moment I'm happy to see the nets continue," Cr Wright said.

"There are so many families with little kids on shoulders - and in prams - really enjoying themselves.

"We've had a huge increase in visitors but I think the success or not will be judged by the public".

 

UPDATE 10.15am: THE Greens' spokesperson for marine and fisheries, Justin Field, has criticised the government for "sitting on data" about the shark net program.

He also suggested dolphin deterrents embedded in shark nets in southern NSW were ineffective, but the government still went ahead and activated a shark net trial on the North Coast to protect the tourism industry.

The 2015/16 NSW shark meshing period was from September 1, 2015 to April 30, 2016 but government data on by-catch was not released until today, along with the first monthly by-catch report for the North Coast trial.

"There was a dramatic four-fold increase in the number of animals caught and 300% increase in marine animals found dead in the nets," Mr Field said.

"We should be phasing out these destructive nets and modernising swimmer protection at NSW beaches.

"The shark mesh net program provides questionable protection to NSW swimmers and divers but costs a fortune in terms of destruction to our wildlife and dollars spent.

"The North Coast trial has failed to capture many target sharks and is having a disproportionate impact on harmless marine animals just like the wider NSW plan is having.

"People would be shocked to know that one of the dolphins or turtle they have enjoyed watching playing in the waves or cruising the local beach over the Christmas break has ended up dead in one of the shark nets."

 

TUESDAY 5.30am: NEARLY a third of marine animals caught in shark nets on the North Coast died in the State Government's first 30 days of a controversial trial.

Department of Primary Industries officials today released the first monthly report of by-catch in the five nets installed so far and a spokeswoman said it would be available to the public online.

The report came with a press release from the DPI titled, Promising Start to North Coast Shark Net Trial, and showed 28% of 43 animals caught in the nets between December 8 and January 7 died.

Sharks represented 20% of by-catch and more than half died, including four great hammerhead sharks, listed as vulnerable under NSW environmental law.

Nets at Sharpes and Lighthouse beaches in Ballina caught the most sharks - three were caught and released alive at Sharpes Beach (one white and two tiger sharks) while another three died in the net at Lighthouse Beach (one bull and two great hammerhead sharks).

Nearly half of animals netted were cownose rays, not listed as protected, endangered or vulnerable under either state or national environmental laws.

Five turtles were caught, including four endangered and/or vulnerable species (one was unidentified); one died (a green turtle at Main Beach, Evans Head).

A bottlenose dolphin, normally protected under state law, died in the net at Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head.

Data in the report showed that while nets were in the water for 30 days at all five beaches, the only net that was checked more than 32 times in the same period was at Main Beach, Evans Head.

DPI contractors checked the net at Evans Head an average of 1.5 times per day, despite the report stating that nets were "generally" checked twice daily.

DPI director general Scott Hansen said the tourism industry enjoyed "renewed confidence" during the period.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina by-catch department of primary industries environment evans head lennox head northern rivers shark nets sharks

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Huge white shark caught and released at North Coast beach

Huge white shark caught and released at North Coast beach

A SHARK was captured by the SMART drumline and released.

See turtles up close on rescue centre tour

SPLASH: This green sea turtle, held by Australian Seabird Rescue general manager Kath Southwell, splashed some of the children on a tour of seabird rescue's headquarters.

The turtles don't mind giving the tour groups a splash, too

Teen 'drug king' supported by dad at Lismore court

Flynn Tully Brown, 18, attends Lismore Court charged with 13 counts of supply prohibited drugs.

Byron Bay man teenager is facing 13 drug charges

Prawns prices at a stand still for fishers after import ban

Clarence River Fisherman's Coop fishing and marketing manager Garry Anderson says "throught the roof prices for prawns” haven't hit the Clarence yet.

High prawn prices following an imports ban haven't filtered through.

Local Partners

Huge white shark caught and released at North Coast beach

A SHARK was captured by the SMART drumline and released.

Shark nets have 'failed', public has been 'misled'

A report into the by-catch of North Coast shark nets has been released today.

Australian Seabird Rescue "disappointed" by first report on by-catch

Shrek on stage

POPULAR MUSICAL: Shrek (River Fullagar) interrupts the wedding, shocking Fiona (Hillary Goodsell), the Bishop (Grace Pateman) and a furious Farquaad (Lachlan McGeary) in the Ballina Players' latest production.

The best-known green ogre is the star in Ballina Players production

Humble Cortina expected to shine at show

BOYS TOYS: Members of the North Coast Street Machines (from left) Errol Beaumont, Steven Fitness, Les Eckersley and John Stanford are ready for this Sunday's show and shine in Ballina, with their vehicles (from left) 1964 EH Holden, 1962 S Series Valiant, 1934 Ford, 1969 XW GT Falcon and a 1974 L Cortina.

There aren't many who can say they own thefirst car they bought

6 unmissable shows on Northern Rivers in the next 90 days

COMING SOON: Singer songwriter Xavier Rudd.

Comedy and music to get 2017 on its way

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Walking Dead is officially the most-watched series on television — and yet the show’s cast earn a fraction of the paycheques commanded by actors on other shows.

50 Shades actress on why she hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

Singer George Michael.

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

Sarah Harris: Here’s what Amber Sherlock should’ve done

Studio 10 and Shark Tank presenter Sarah Harris.

STUDIO 10 host says Sherlock could’ve avoided the subsequent uproar.

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 $749,000

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. * 627m2 block, fully fenced cottage...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 NEW PRICE ...

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations & set on a block of over 1000m2, at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,600,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly onto the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

INTERACTIVE MAP: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

Click on our map to find the median sale price in your town

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!