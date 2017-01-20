36°
41-year-old playgroup under threat of closing down

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 20th Jan 2017 3:42 PM Updated: 3:42 PM
Ballina Little Pelicans Playgroup needs a new coordinator as soon as possible.
Ballina Little Pelicans Playgroup needs a new coordinator as soon as possible. Contributed

A BALLINA playgroup that has been a part of the community for 41 years is under threat of closing unless someone comes forward to take on the role of coordinator.

The current coordinator of Ballina Little Penguins playgroup, Nelly Spooner, has reached out to anyone who may be interested in volunteering to contact her.

"If a replacement can not be found we may have difficulty keeping this resource open for current and future parents and children/carers," she said on Facebook.

Ms Spooner told The Northern Star one woman had expressed interest, but she didn't want to take on the responsibilities by herself.

"It would be good if someone else was willing to do it (with her)," she said.

The coordinator role is one that could be shared between several people or taken on by one person.

Ms Spooner said it's a role based heavily on communication.

"The main thing is liaising with NSW Playgroup, council, and two other groups that use the space which are River Street Playschool Occasional Care and the Toy Library," she said.

"It's also talking to new members and making sure we're keeping up to date with resources.

"You're the go to person for everybody."

Ms Spooner said the playgroup was an important resource to keep in the community.

"It's a great place for all parents and carers to meet and communicate and for the children to socialise in a safe environment," she said.

"It has a community feel, it helps people come and talk about their issues.

"We really don't want to lose it."

The playgroup runs from 9am until 11am, Monday to Wednesday each week.

Ms Spooner is inviting anyone interested in the position to come along to the playgroup meeting at 12pm this Sunday at the centre at 9 Regatta Ave.

Interested parties have until February 6 to express interest.

