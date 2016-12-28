31°
News

40 years of gliding in paradise

Alison Paterson
| 28th Dec 2016 6:05 AM
TAKE TO THE SKY: Northern Rivers Hang Gliding and Paragliding Club pilot Brian Rushton.
TAKE TO THE SKY: Northern Rivers Hang Gliding and Paragliding Club pilot Brian Rushton. Courtesy Northern Rivers Hang Gl

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOR four decades, hang-glider pilots have been wafting in the thermals and enjoying the magnificent panorama around Byron Bay and Lennox Head.

Resembling enormous and brilliant butterflies, hang-gliders and more recently paragliders are a common sight in the air along the North Coast.

Now the Northern Rivers Hang Gliding and Paragliding Club is celebrating 40 years in the sky.

According to senior safety officer Jan Smith, 65, the club is flourishing with more than 70 members, including seven women.

"We have such a rich history of flying in the Northern Rivers area,” she said.

"Our club has maintained a strong culture of caring for each other and the sites we fly, mentoring new pilots and decorating the sky with amazing colourful wings.”

Ms Smith said many of the club's members have won state, national and international titles.

"Member Che Golus (now in Newcastle) has been selected for the Red Bull X-Alps in 2017, he's one of 30 competitors and two Australians,” she said.

The 1000km race by foot or paraglider across the Alps is regarded as an extreme event.

Ms Smith said in 1976 some pilots met at Norma's Café in Lennox Head and formed the first hang-gliding club which was called Byron Bay Sky Surfers.

"We still have four hang-gliders from that meeting with us still doing tandem hang-gliding,” she said.

"A few years later it became known as the Byron Bay Hang Gliding Club, but as Lennox Head became more popular and we were also flying at sites in the Hinterland of Byron, around Kyogle, Lismore, Casino and the Tweed Range, the name was changed to the Northern Rivers Hang Gliding Club then in 1997 Northern Rivers Hang Gliding and Paragliding Club,” she said.

"In the early 70s, hang gliders took to the sky around Byron Bay and Lennox Head (and) a few years later paragliders joined them and they are still thrilling onlookers today and giving hundreds of people every year the opportunity to experience free flight and see our beautiful coast from a bird's eye view.”

"A number of the region's paraglider pilots fly cross country from our sites and have also successfully competed in state, national and international competitions, they are so much portable than hang gliders.”

More information http://www.flynr.org/

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay hang glide northern rivers northern rivers hang gliding and paragliding club paraglide red bull x-alps

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Northern Rivers owners barking mad for Bonnie and Pixie

Northern Rivers owners barking mad for Bonnie and Pixie

Top trainer says secret to getting your dish-lickers and moggies to respond to their names is call, treat, repeat

UPDATE: Major delays continue on Pacific Highway

Traffic banked up for 14km on Pacific Highway

Fundraiser for suspected drowning victim

Geoffrey Blackadder

Family asks community for help with funeral expenses

60-year-old man died helping to save relatives

Emergency services have responded to an incident at Wooli Beach where it is believed a man has died

WOOLI tragedy one of three Boxing Day drownings

Local Partners

Northern Rivers owners barking mad for Bonnie and Pixie

Top trainer says secret to getting your dish-lickers and moggies to respond to their names is call, treat, repeat

40 years of gliding in paradise

TAKE TO THE SKY: Northern Rivers Hang Gliding and Paragliding Club pilot Brian Rushton.

Forty years of drifting on thermals along the northern NSW coast

Shrek the Musical Jr set to hit Ballina stages

THE QUEST: Watched by Donkey (Sophie Brazenor) and a citizen of Duloc (Mia Smith), Lord Farquaar (Lachlan McGeary) orders Shrek (River Fullagar) to rescue his Princess from the tower.

At the Ballina Players Theatre from January 13.

Five things to do in Ballina this week

TRIBUTE: Rumours, the Australian Fleetwood Mac Experience, is performing in Ballina this weekend.

Music, film and more

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

'Straya: Hawke sings Waltzing Matilda at Woodford

'Straya: Hawke sings Waltzing Matilda at Woodford

BOB Hawke, 87, looked frail as he was helped onto the stage but it was with a clear voice he gave a surprise gift to Woodford Folk Festival visitors.

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

Carrie Fisher

"I'm very sane about how crazy I am."

Carrie Fisher death: Mark Hamill 'devastated'

In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

George Michael's downward spiral revealed

George Michael.

Singer's representative denies reports of heroin addiction battle

Carrie Fisher gone: Tributes flow for Star Wars' princess

Carrie Fisher posing with a storm trooper at the European Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Picture: AFP

Fisher revealed battle with drugs and mental health issues

Margot gave wedding guests a permanent gift

Is this the ultimate wedding day reminder?

Margot Robbie has given her wedding guests a permanent parting gift

Top ten most pirated shows of 2016

Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Liam Cunningham and Tim McInnerny in a scene from Game of Thrones.

HBO’s Game of Thrones was the most pirated show of the year

SNEAK PREVIEW - AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary home, capturing rural views &...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Are you looking for an easy living holiday home with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate? Look no further - Here it is! In a quiet enclave, this...

19 NORTHERLY &amp; ELEVATED, LIFESTYLE ACRES

179 Bangalow Road, Lismore 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000

with VIEWS, GLORIOUS VIEWS Build your rural dream, get the kids some pets, graze a few cows, break in a couple of horses, collect eggs from your chooks & plant...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Family Home in Premier Location

15 Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000 to...

This wonderful residence is being offered for the first time in over 32 years. It has been a family home since new and is positioned opposite direct access to...

Master Built Home With Cape Byron Views

60 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 6 4 Auction

The wonderful residence has to be seen to be believed. Built by renowned Master Builder John Eggins the property offers over 774 square meters of internal living...

Location &amp; Lifestyle

5/110 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Auction...

This two bedroom, two bathroom, 1 car space unit is in a tightly held complex of 8 and is the perfect beach home or investment property. The property is perfectly...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

$41 million plans for go-kart track, private helipad

An artist impression of facilities at a proposed $41 million development at Empire Vale.

Take a look at this major development proposed for south of Ballina

Halfway mark reached for housing development

Work is progressing on the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

Planned shopping centre to create hundreds of new jobs

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!