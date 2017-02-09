32 animals killed in shark nets last month

THIRTY-TWO animals died after getting caught in North Coast shark nets in the second month of a controversial NSW government trial, including 14 vulnerable, endangered and/or protected species.

Unlike last month, officials from the NSW Department of Primary Industries declined to issue a media release with the by-catch report, quietly publishing it online yesterday.

Seventy-two animals in total were caught, 67% more than the number caught in the trial's first month, the report showed.

Last month, 72% of animals caught were released alive, a figure DPI officials said was "a promising start" in their accompanying media release.

That figure has now dropped to just over half - 56% - of animals caught.

Ballina Councillor Keith Williams, who is also a member of Australian Seabird Rescue, told the ABC this morning the rise in numbers reflected warmer sea temperatures and a change in marine wildlife diversity off the north coast.

He expressed disappointment DPI contractors have not implemented SMART technology in the nets to alert wildlife rescuers in real time to entrapped animals, a development that may have produced a smaller number of deaths.

The Northern Star has repeatedly requested an interview with Dr Matt Broadhurst, understood to be leading research into the technology but DPI spokespeople have said he is unavailable.

Last month's report showed contractors checked nets less than twice daily on average, although the government's plan for the trial indicated nets would be checked twice daily and Cr Williams suggested the contractors were not being paid enough to do more regular net checks.

The DPI's website states contractors rely on suitable weather conditions for net checks.

This month's report showed nets were checked 39 times over a 31-day total for nets in the water, meaning nets were checked less regularly than month.

Nets at four of the five beaches included in the trial were removed from the water for four days out of a total 31.

Main Beach at Evans Head was the only beach to have a shark net in place for all 31 days between January 8 and February 7.

The DPI website states the government has three "target shark species": white, tiger and bull.

One of 12 sharks caught this month was a target species - a white shark, listed as vulnerable.

One spinner shark was released alive at Main Beach, the other vulnerable-listed 10 hammerhead sharks and white shark died.

Two turtles died - an endangered loggerhead and a vulnerable green.

One loggerhead turtle was released alive from the net at Seven Mile Beach in Lennox Head.

Eighteen rays died compared to 37 released alive.