$27 million travel centre could soon open in Ballina

PLANS have been lodged for a $27 million BP travel centre to be built on the Pacific Hwy at West Ballina.

A development application has now been submitted with Ballina Shire Council and referred to the Joint Regional Planning Panel because of the size of the project.

It would include a 24-hour BP service station, a Wild Bean cafe and coffee lounge, three fast food businesses including one drive-through outlet, indoor and outdoor dining areas, playground, truckers' lounge, public amenities, community cultural area and more than 150 car parks.

An artist's impression of the proposed BP travel centre at West Ballina.

About 48 jobs would be created during the construction of the development, and more than 100 operational jobs once the project was complete.

According to a report lodged with the council by town planners Jim Glazebrook and Associates, on behalf of Enviropacific Services, there is a "demonstrated need for this centre as part of highway traffic planning".

"This will assist with driver fatigue and road safety," the report states.

"Since the construction of the Ballina bypass there are no such facilities for a 220km stretch."

The site is owned by NSW Roads and Maritime Services and was used as the site headquarters during construction of the Ballina bypass.

At the moment it is used as an overnight parking and amenities stop for heavy vehicles.

Location of a planned BP travel centre at West Ballina. Google Maps

The proposed travel centre is one of two being planned for the area.

A second highway service centre has also been approved and would be built on the eastern side of the Pacific Hwy to service primarily southbound traffic. Construction of that facility has not yet started.