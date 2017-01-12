34°
News

$144 a night at caravan park 'absolutely appalling': LETTER

10th Jan 2017 3:03 PM Updated: 3:05 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WE RECENTLY had the pleasure of visiting the Clarence area in our motorhome and found some beautiful and fantastic facilities.

Our visit brought to attention one particular concern that we feel needs immediate investigation and discussion.

Upon contacting a caravan park in Yamba, we were floored speechless when we enquired about booking a stay on a powered site.

The quote was $289!

That is $144.50 per night (we were also instructed there was a two night minimum stay, which is fair enough during peak times).

This is absolutely appalling, greedy, disgusting and goes against the grain of ANY tourism marketing plan the area either has or hopes to implement.

Do the local businesses relying on tourism know about this?

I bet they would run the owners/managers out of town if they knew the camping prices being quoted; I don't know ANYONE who would happily camp for that extortion, and furthermore willingly spend their dollar in other retail businesses in Yamba.

This needs immediate discussion within the walls of council and some ramifications must be dealt to the owners/managers.

- Tabitha and Jeff Ruigrok.

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
INTERACTIVE MAP: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

INTERACTIVE MAP: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

CLICK on our map to find out the median sale price in your town, and how many properties were sold in the past year.

HEATWAVE: Temps could reach as high as 43 degrees

Temperatures today are expected to reach the mid 30s.

Surf life savers prompted to issue stark warning for beach-goers

Unusual Hendra virus case prompts vaccination call

Local Land Services animal biosecurity officers test a horse for the Hendra virus.

Protect your horses and community against painful death, says vet

$144 a night at caravan park 'absolutely appalling': LETTER

How much is too much for a powered site at a caravan park?

"I don't know anyone who would happily camp for that extortion"

Local Partners

INTERACTIVE MAP: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

CLICK on our map to find out the median sale price in your town, and how many properties were sold in the past year.

Humble Cortina expected to shine at show

BOYS TOYS: Members of the North Coast Street Machines (from left) Errol Beaumont, Steven Fitness, Les Eckersley and John Stanford are ready for this Sunday's show and shine in Ballina, with their vehicles (from left) 1964 EH Holden, 1962 S Series Valiant, 1934 Ford, 1969 XW GT Falcon and a 1974 L Cortina.

There aren't many who can say they own thefirst car they bought

6 unmissable shows on Northern Rivers in the next 90 days

COMING SOON: Singer songwriter Xavier Rudd.

Comedy and music to get 2017 on its way

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

NATALIE Portman stars in the acclaimed drama Jackie and school holiday offerings continue.

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

Idris Elba is offering a Valentine's Day date with him to help raise funds for charity.

LUTHER actor promises 'the most delicious meal of your life'.

First look at Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a scene from Sky Arts' TV movie Urban Myths.

BRITISH TV film's trailer promises to deliver 'true-ish' stories.

MOVIE REVIEW: Animation in Ballerina is a cut above the rest

A scene from the movie Ballerina.

Middling kids’ animation is a sports movie in a tutu.

Clooney jokes about 'overrated' Streep in post-Trump speech

Actor George Clooney.

ACTOR hits back at Donald Trump's jibe at his former co-star.

MOVIE REVIEW: Natalie Portman's Jackie a powerful portrait

Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

A devastating portrayal of personal and national grief

Keith Urban's sneaky visit that barely anyone noticed

OUR STAR: Country music superstar Keith Urban stopped by his old high school in Caboolture in December.

KEITH URBAN paid a quiet visit to Caboolture in December.

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,650,000 to...

The most purposefully unassuming entrance leads to the most magnificent property! This property needs to be experienced in the flesh as even the best photos and...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Nashua 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,650,000 to...

The most purposefully unassuming entrance leads to the most magnificent property! This property needs to be experienced in the flesh as even the best photos and...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $925,000

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 $749,000

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. * 627m2 block, fully fenced cottage...

PARADISE FOUND!

1348 Teven Road, Alstonville 2477

House 5 3 7 UNDER OFFER!

Extremely private & tucked away on a delightful flat 10 acres with an executive master built residence that offers a premium lifestyle in a dress circle location...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

INTERACTIVE MAP: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

Click on our map to find the median sale price in your town

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!