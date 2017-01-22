29°

Shark nets have 'failed', public has been 'misled'

See turtles up close on rescue centre tour

Teen 'drug king' supported by dad at Lismore court

Prawns prices at a stand still for fishers after import ban

'This young man was going to be the next death': LETTER

Thanks 'means the world' to life-savers

All about style at Ballina show and shine

Man threatens bank teller with blood-filled syringe

Ups and downs in NBN quest to leave no home behind

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,500,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Luxurious Balinese Inspired Villa

23a Gordon Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Guide $1,200,000...

Amala Villa offers luxury accommodation in a very private location, lending itself for romantic getaways. While the property is positioned a moments walk to Byron...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

A Private Oasis In Town Byron Bay

38 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

CONTACT HELEN HUNTLY-BARRATT 0412 332 232 FOR FURTHER INFORMATION or helen@byronbayfn.com A superb revival of this 1970s architectural, Miami influenced cottage.

Perfect Home Or Investment At Sunrise

35a Belongil Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $685,000 to...

CONTACT OLIVER ALDRIDGE FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0421 171 499 or oliver@byronbayfn.com Don’t miss this opportunity to get in to one of Byrons fastest selling areas...

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous...

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed
$82,500

Unit 16/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay...

For Sale - Secure and Near New Storage Shed
$82,500

Unit 14/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay...

For Sale - Secure &amp; Modern Storage Shed
$82,500

Unit 15/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay...

For Sale - Secure Storage Shed In Industrial Estate
$97,500

Unit 10/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay...

For Sale - Modern and Secure Storage Shed
$87,500

Unit 9/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay...

Location, Luxury and Income
$1,600,000 to...

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481 ...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

Restaurant General Manager

Walkers Wanted East Lismore, Lismore, Lismore Heights, Goonellbah, West Ballina, East Ballina, Lennox Heads Contact 6621 2770 6512769aa We require people to do letterbox deliveries of Newspapers &amp; Catalogues in the following areas: and leave name, area and phone number.

What's on the small screen this week

STAR-studded Australia Day celebrations and fascinating docos.

Jennifer Aniston wants to return to TV

Madonna hopes for election unity

JK Rowling rules out Cursed Child trilogy

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

