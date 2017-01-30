34°

Editors' Picks

All Editors' Picks

More Local News

'This does not mean we place wildlife over human life'

'This does not mean we place wildlife over human life'

MOZZIE ALERT: Ballina residents plea for action

MOZZIE ALERT: Ballina residents plea for action

Check out marine rescue's new tower

Check out marine rescue's new tower

Call for extra shark nets: 'We need to protect our children'

Call for extra shark nets: 'We need to protect our children'

Mum steps forward to save 41-year-old playgroup

Mum steps forward to save 41-year-old playgroup

Parvovirus alert: Keep your dog safe

Parvovirus alert: Keep your dog safe

Northern Rivers joins global Women's March

Northern Rivers joins global Women's March

Is this the Northern Rivers' most dangerous intersection?

Is this the Northern Rivers' most dangerous intersection?

Words to fill the streets of Lennox Head

Words to fill the streets of Lennox Head

Featured Real Estate

finda logo
&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Executive beach house for the successful and discerning property buyer with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate! In a quiet enclave, this property is...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Soulful Queenslander With Hamptons Luxe Style

35 Parrot Tree Place, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Every inch of this oh so grand, circa 1915 Queenslander has been meticulously brought back to it’s original condition and renovated with design, functionality...

Price: $955,000 to $1,025,000, a must see!

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 $955,000 to...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

Character Home in Rosebank Village

7 Eureka Road, Rosebank 2480

House 4 1 2 $829,000 to...

This delightful hardwood home on 10 acres oozes character and charm of a bygone era. It is has a warm and comfortable ambience with spacious and bright rooms...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return
$635,000 to...

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

BANGALOWS BEST BUY!
$749,000

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook
$925,000

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479 ...

HOT PROPERTY
$749,000

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY
Expressions of...

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block
$1,000,000 to...

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Find More Properties

Real Estate News

You have to see this amazing house transformation

Property

You have to see this amazing house...

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

News

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property...

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

News

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

Business

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement...

More Real Estate News

Regional News

State News

All State News

National News

All National News

Lismore

Byron Bay

Tweed

Grafton

Featured Jobs

finda logo

Employment News

Sport

Sport News

All Sport News

Entertainment

2017: The year ahead in cinema

2017: The year ahead in cinema

THE good, the bad and the blockbusters that will rake it in regardless of what the critics say - all coming to a screen near you.

Why Matthew McConaughey walked away from romantic comedies

Movies

Why Matthew McConaughey walked away from...

Jungle fever takes hold for I’m A Celebrity stars

TV

Jungle fever takes hold for I’m A Celebrity...

Oscar nominee Emmanuelle Riva dead at 89

Celebrity

Oscar nominee Emmanuelle Riva dead at 89

Black Sabbath's Geoff Nicholls dead at 68

Celebrity

Black Sabbath's Geoff Nicholls dead at...

More Entertainment

Lifestyle

Lifestyle News

All Lifestyle News

Just In

Got something to SELL
on Finda Classifieds?

Post Your Ad Here!

Local Partners